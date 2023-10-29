On/off showers Sunday, flurries possible on Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a wet past 24 hours across central Indiana. Rain is possible today on and off in nature. Get ready for much cooler air to start off the work week!

TODAY: Showers become more spotty by mid-morning. Cloudy skies stay in place as many will have a break from the steady rain before another round Sunday evening/Sunday night. High temperature in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers move back in early on and stick around into the early AM. Additional rainfall from Sunday into Sunday night will likely be somewhere between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy start with the chance of a stray shower. Clouds gradually decrease during the day. High temperatures in the mid-40s. On Monday night, a lot of areas will see their first freeze of the fall season which is why the National Weather Service has a Freeze Watch already issued.

8-DAY FORECAST: A few flurries will be possible on Halloween later on, mainly north of Indy. The wind direction off of Lake Michigan will set up a better chance of snow in northern Indiana. High temperatures remain in the 40s through Wednesday. We will return into the mid-50s by the end of the week into next weekend.