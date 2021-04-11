Weather Blog

Quiet workweek ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Showers this evening with quiet conditions for the new workweek.

TONIGHT: Showers linger around parts of the state. It will be breezy and cool with lows falling into the 40s. Rainfall begins to taper off during the overnight hours.

MONDAY: We’ll start off with a little bit of cloud cover early Monday morning. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a little warmer than normal. Highs climb into the low and middle 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy to mostly clear. It stays cool with lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: The weather looks fantastic for Tuesday. Lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Winds will be light with highs climbing into the lower 60s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: A quiet weather pattern continues for the rest of the workweek. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies continue through Friday. Temperatures cool a little and at times will be below normal. Highs range from the upper 50s close to 60. Next chance of rain falls on Saturday.