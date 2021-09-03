Weather Blog

Rain chances to return, nice by Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another nice afternoon across the state, rain chances are set to return late Friday night and into our Saturday. We are also looking towards a nice Labor Day ahead!

Friday night: Cloud cover will gradually increase into the overnight hours. Isolated showers are possible after sunset. Lows will dip into the low 60s.

Saturday: Have the umbrella handy if you have any outdoor plans for your Saturday. On and off showers and isolated storms are possible throughout the day.

The rain and extra cloud cover will hold our temperatures down a little bit during the afternoon hours with highs only rising into the mid 70s.

Sunday: We look to dry things out as we head into our Sunday with more sunshine in place. The sunshine will help boost our temperatures up a little bit. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Labor Day is shaping up to be a perfect day for any outdoor activities with highs in the low 80s and lots of bright skies. Additional rain and storm chances will slide into the state in the second half of Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Once Tuesday’s system exits the area, we return to below average numbers.