Rainy Friday night with falling temperatures into the weekend, warmup next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a wet, yet above normal Friday with showers having been on and off so far. Rain continues into the start of the weekend with colder air sliding in, but we’ll quickly find ourselves warming back up by next week.

Friday night: Expect more rain to roll through the state tonight. This is also when the best chance for more consistent heavy rainfall will be in place with a few storms possible. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the overnight hours before we drop into the 40s closer to sunrise Saturday.

Saturday: As the backside of this system shows up on our Saturday, it will cause an unpleasant day for us. There will be occasional light showers/drizzle, breezy winds with gusts of 25 MPH+, and a gradual temperature decrease. it is also worth noting that our high temperature for Saturday will occur at the start of the day just after midnight.

By Saturday evening/night, there will be the potential for scattered snow showers. We’re not expecting any real accumulation with the possible exception for a dusting on grassy/elevated surfaces.

Overall, an additional 0.5″-1.5″ of rain is expected Friday night through Saturday.

Sunday: We look to bring back abundant sunshine, but also crank up the winds a little bit further, on Sunday. This breezy wind out of the northwest (gusts over 25-30 MPH possible) will hold our temperatures down. We’re talking highs that will struggle to top out in the mid 40s despite the return of the sun. be sure to also keep in mind that we spring forward an hour early Sunday morning from 2 to 3 AM as daylight saving time begins.

8-Day Forecast: Before you know it, we will be back to warming up within a snap of the fingers. Highs rise into the mid to upper 50s Monday before we push over 60 Tuesday. We’ll attempt to get close to the 70s by Thursday. This warmup will bring in additional rain chances from Wednesday into the end of the workweek.