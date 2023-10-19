Rainy Thursday with scattered showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rainy day is likely. This Thursday will bring with it lots of clouds, some scattered showers and also breezy conditions. Temperatures stay a little below normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: We’re starting out with mild temperatures this morning. Readings are in the 50s on this Thursday morning. It’s going to be a rainy day. We have been seeing rain fall much of the morning. It’s a soggy start with rain widespread around the metro area. Rain will continue to be light on and off during the day. It’s going to be cloudy and cool for the rest of the day. Highs stay in the upper 50s near 60 which is a few degrees below normal.

We could use the rain. Latest drought monitor still has much of the state in the abnormally dry and moderate drought for much of the state.

Winds pick up today. They may gust at times near 20 to 25 miles per hour. Winds will be out of the south and southwest throughout the day.

TONIGHT: A few light spotty showers is possible early this evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s near 50.

FRIDAY: A few spotty showers are likely for the first half of the day. The rest of the day should be dry. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 60s. It will stay breezy with winds this time switching direction out of the north and northwest. Winds may gust near 20-25 miles per hour yet again. It’s going to be a breezy and cool day.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: For those of you heading to Friday night football games it looks like we will be dry. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s. So fantastic football weather.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will look great. A few clouds on Saturday with temperatures into the low and middle 60s which is right around normal for this time of the year. Sunday looks fantastic. Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. It looks dry and great for the Colts vs Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

8DAY FORECAST: Early next week will start off chilly. Frost is likely early Monday morning with many locations starting out in the low and middle 30s. Temperatures jump back up to 70 on Tuesday.