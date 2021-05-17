Weather Blog

Rainy Tuesday, more quiet by Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We opened up the workweek on a wet and gloomy note across central Indiana. Some areas south of Indianapolis picked up nearly three inches of rain.

Monday night: We will continue to track more scattered showers and storms for our Monday night. Flooding could become a concern for areas that have already received a couple of inches of rain from the first half of Monday.

Another balmy night is expected with lows only dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Do not put away the rain gear as we will have on and off showers and storms throughout our Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorm will contain heavy rain, lightning, and possibly gusty winds.

Even with the on and off rain and cloud cover, we will still manage to get into the upper 60s to low 70s due to a breeze out of the southeast.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger into the early part of our Wednesday before showers diminish by the afternoon hours. Once the rain dissipates, we will turn towards a warm Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 70s to even the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Wednesday’s warmup will be the beginning to our next dominant weather pattern for the remainder of the workweek and upcoming weekend. If you have been looking forward to summerlike air, then you will be eager to see that we are going to push into the mid to upper 80s for an extended period of time. We will be watching the chance for some areas to even possibly hit the 90° mark this weekend before storm chances return next Monday.