Seasonable Friday with increasing clouds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine to start the day with clouds increasing today. Seasonable Friday with highs a few degrees above normal.

TODAY: We have a few spotty snow flurries in northern sections of Indiana today. Clear and sunny skies to start the day Friday here in central Indiana. More clouds move in for the afternoon and evening. We may even see a few spotty showers around the lunch hour here in Indianapolis and then again later tonight.

Highs today climb into the middle 50s which is near normal for this time of the year. 60s and even a 70 degree reading is possible in southern Indiana. As for northern Indiana it stays cooler with highs in the 40s.

If you are heading to the March Madness games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse we should see mainly dry conditions, just lots of clouds. Winds won’t be that bad either with easterly winds near 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Lots of clouds this evening and it looks like it will be dry if you are heading to the Purdue game downtown. Lows fall into the lower 30s. It’s going to be breezy. Winds pick up tonight and may gust near 20 miles per hour. A few spotty showers are possible as well.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Cloudy start with more sunshine later in the afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the north and northeast at 10-15 miles per hour. May see them gust at 20 to 25 miles per hour. Highs stay below normal into the upper 40s for the afternoon. With the winds feels like temperatures stay into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and seasonable on Sunday. Highs climb near normal into the low and middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: A storm system moves in Monday. This will bring us the chance for some rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible late Monday into Tuesday. It’s going to be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s. Temperatures fall back into the 50s on Tuesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying into the 50s.