Several rain chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear this evening with a few clouds overnight. Several rain chances head this way for next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool this evening. We’ll see a few clouds during the overnight hours. Low near 40

MONDAY: Clouds increase a little during the day on Monday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will stay dry and warm with highs climbing into the middle 60s. Winds increase a little out of the south.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy and mild. Lows fall into the upper 40s near 50.

TUESDAY: Rain chances increase during Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few possible thunderstorms. It will stay mild with highs in the low to middle 60s. Winds may gust at times close to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds stick around for much of the day with a few scattered showers possible. Highs climb into the middle to upper 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances continue into Thursday and early Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the 50s for the end of the week. Next weekend looks dry on Saturday with temperatures in the 60s but shower chances increase on Sunday with highs in the 50s.