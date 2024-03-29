Several rounds of rain and storms Easter weekend and into the start of April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a fantastic Friday we had statewide with highs in the mid to upper 60s! This warmer air is setting the stage for several chances of rain and storms through Easter weekend and into the beginning of April.

Friday night: We will see rain chances increase tonight. Showers and storms will develop with the better chance for rain overall tonight being in northern Indiana.

Lows will only dip into the mid 50s.

Saturday: Some showers and storms will be ongoing to start Saturday before we work in a break. There could be some isolated pop-ups during the afternoon and evening hours before another formidable wave of rain/storms slide in late Saturday night.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will also be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Easter Sunday: There is potential for there to be scattered showers and storms Sunday morning, so be sure to keep an eye on radar if you’re heading to any morning services/Easter activities. We’ll keep the scattered rain/storm train rolling into the afternoon and nighttime hours.

There is a low threat for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and night across much of the state. Hail and wind will be the primary concerns.

Highs will widely vary across the state with some spots only in the 50s while others get into the 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will be maximized Monday and Tuesday as a stronger low pressure system moves closer to us. There is also a slightly higher risk of strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday. Details remain uncertain with the speed of this system and the positioning of our warm front in this timeframe, but regardless, there is also a possibility for some flooding. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 50s once again by midweek.