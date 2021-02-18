Snowy start to Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snowy start to the morning with snow showers pretty much widespread through the morning. Temperatures are cold with most spots in the mid to upper teens. Snow will begin to peter out by lunch time with highs climbing to the mid 20s. By the end of the day we should have around 2″-3″ of new snow. Tonight lows will fall to the single digits.

A cold and dry start to the morning with a mix of sun and clouds with highs during the day in the upper teens.

This weekend looks split. A cold day Saturday with highs in mid 20s with a partly sunny sky. Warmer Sunday with a chance of a light wintry mix. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 30s.

Next week looks quiet and mild with highs in the 40s through mid week with a partly sunny sky.