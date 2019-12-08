Soggy and breezy start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy and mild tonight with rain for Monday.

TONIGHT: After highs in the 50s today the mercury doesn’t drop all that much tonight. Temperatures only fall into the upper 40s later tonight. Much of the night will stay cloudy with showers developing after midnight.

MONDAY: Rain will be likely on and off during the day Monday. Rain begins for the morning commute and continues throughout the afternoon. It may be moderate at times. Rainfall amounts may reach a half inch to three quarters of an inch by late Monday night. It’s going to be mild and breezy. Highs climb about 10 degrees above normal with readings in the lower 50s. Winds gust out of the south at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers become more scattered in nature for Monday night. Clouds stick around and it turns colder. Lows fall into the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Colder air invades the state. Highs Tuesday only climb into the lower 30s. Clouds begin to break up later in the afternoon and evening setting the stage for a chilly night. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

8DAY FORECAST: High pressure takes over for the middle part of the work week. Look for lots of sunshine but it will be cold. Highs Wednesday stay in the upper 20s and lows early Thursday morning may fall into the teens. Temperatures rise closer to normal for this time of year by the end of the work week and next weekend. There’s a slight chance we may see a rain/snow mix on Saturday.