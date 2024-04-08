Some clouds but still great conditions for eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eclipse day is here! Mild with sunny skies this afternoon. It may be a touch breezy.

TODAY: We had a few showers overnight that has left us with a few spots of wet pavement this morning. Skies are already clear this morning. We will see a few clouds likely as we head into eclipse day. A few high thin level cirrus clouds will be likely during the eclipse. Even though we will see some clouds these thin clouds will still allow you to see the eclipse at IMS or any other location around central Indiana.

A reminder of the eclipse day times. Eclipse begins around 1:50 p.m. in Indianapolis. Totality starts at 3:06 and will end around 3:09 p.m. The entire event ends at 4:23 p.m.

As far as temperatures readings will climb into the 70s later today. Around totality temperatures may drop as much as 10 degrees. Winds may be a touch breezy at times. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts possibly reaching 15 to 20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: A system heads this way and we will see some clouds develop overnight. A few spotty showers may be possible overnight and especially in southern Indiana. Lows tonight will be mild around the low and middle 50s.

TUESDAY: A few spotty showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible during the day Tuesday. Not looking for any strong or severe storms. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs in the upper 60s and near 70 in southern Indiana. Good thing the eclipse day is Monday! Clouds would have ruined it if it were Tuesday or any other day this week.

WEDNESDAY: More showers and even a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. Highs stay near normal into the low and middle 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: A few showers linger into Thursday and Friday. Highs cool back into the upper 50s on Thursday. They stay near normal on Friday before climbing back above normal for the weekend and early next week. 70s will be likely for Sunday and Monday. Right now it looks like we will be dry for the weekend with some clouds at times both Saturday and Sunday.