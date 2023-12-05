Spotty rain this afternoon, big warm-up on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last few days have been cooler and gloomy across the area. Some changes are on the way starting with a big warm-up to close the week.

TODAY: Rain chances will become more spotty by the midday hours. A wintry mix in north central Indiana will become all rain as the day goes on. Any snow that falls in these locations will mainly be in grassy areas with road temperatures above freezing. Spotty showers later today may contain some isolated sleet. High temperatures today check in around 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions in central Indiana. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds hang tough for much of the day. High temperatures only in the lower 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warm and breezy conditions move in for both Thursday and Friday where high temperatures will be in the 50s. A strong weekend system will be on the way for the Midwest, but there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. Right now the thinking is rain arriving first on Saturday and then the potential for some wrap-around snow on Sunday.