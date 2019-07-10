Spotty storms Wednesday night, less humid Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a hot, humid and dry day around central Indiana on Wednesday, but there’s still a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: There’s a small chance any of the storms we see develop may be on the stronger side. The main threats will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The storms will fall apart after sunset. Temperatures will fall to around 70 overnight.

THURSDAY: We’ll get a little bit of a break from the heat. Look for partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Humidity values will also be a little lower on Thursday, too.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cooler air will move into the area. It will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows falling into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: We’re going to see great weather to end the workweek. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity will return for the weekend. Highs will climb back into the 90-degree range. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will again be possible early next week with highs in the upper 80s and close to 90.