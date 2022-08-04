Weather Blog

Storm chances Friday; warmup going into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a rather dreary Thursday for portions of central and southern Indiana with on and off showers and storms. This helped keep temperatures cooler than they were yesterday. However, we look to work in warmer temps going into the weekend.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms will stick around until the nighttime hours. We will stay on the warmer side tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Another active weather day is ahead to close out the workweek with on and off scattered rain and storms.

Highs look to be near average with numbers in the mid 80s.

Weekend: Hot and very muggy air is set to be in place throughout our weekend. With the heat and humidity, this will spark isolated rain and storm chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs look to swing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Daily storm chances continue into the first half of next week as we initiate a cooldown. Temperatures will return to near normal with highs in the low to mid 80s for next week.