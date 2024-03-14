Strong storms in 2 rounds this Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms will be possible today in two separate rounds. All severe weather elements are in play today. Stay weather aware today with both lines.

TODAY: A mild morning with temperatures starting into the 50s this morning. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with breezy winds out of the south at 8 to 15 miles per hour. Winds may gust near 25 miles per hour.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state under a “slight” risk which is a level two out of a level five. There is more confidence that these strong storms will reach severe limits.

The first round of showers and thunderstorms move into the central part of the state by the lunch hour. With this line we may see some gusty winds and a little hail. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms push through the state and exit around 2 to 3 p.m.

The second round of storms develops later this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms develop around 7-8 pm and dive southward. It’s this line that may produce enough spin that isolated tornadoes are possible with this line. Strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall are also possible with this secondary line as well.

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the lower 50s overnight with those strong storms coming to an end shortly after midnight.

FRIDAY: A few left over showers are possible in the morning hours. By the middle of the morning we may see the rain come to an end. So the St. Patrick’s Day parade here in Indianapolis may be dry, however still some soggy spots around the route.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday: We will see dry conditions this weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. It will be a touch breezy but temperatures will be above normal. Highs climb into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: St. Patrick’s Day looks dry and near normal. We may see a few more clouds to end the weekend with highs near 50.

8DAY FORECAST: It becomes chilly for the start of the week. Highs struggle to reach the upper 30. A few snow showers will be possible on Monday. Temperatures climb into the 40s on Tuesday which is when spring begins.