Summer-like temperatures to open June

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above average temperatures stick with central Indiana over the next few days as rain chances are minimal.

TODAY: A mostly sunny Thursday ahead of us. There is the chance of a rogue/stray pop-up shower in the afternoon, but the vast majority of us remain dry with that chance favoring western Indiana. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear hold in place. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Humidity drops slightly. High temperatures into the low 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A warm weekend will be in place for central Indiana. Highs on Saturday once again eclipse 90 degrees. Humidity values drop even further Sunday into Monday. Next week temperatures will be returning closer to average with just one small rain chance on Tuesday.

