Sunny and seasonable, warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frosty conditions this morning. Lots of sunshine today with seasonable temperatures. Warmer weekend on tap with several rain chances for the Easter holiday.

TODAY: Frosty start this morning with temperatures into the 20s in many spots. We have clear skies and calm winds which is the perfect recipe for cold conditions. Look for lots of sunshine today. A few clouds will be possible in northern Indiana. Dry conditions expected with highs climbing closer to normal for this time of the year. Highs will be into the middle and upper 50s. A warmer day with winds picking up a little later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight. Lows fall into the lower 40s. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight.

FRIDAY: It gets even warmer on Friday. Highs climb into the upper 60s on Friday. Winds will be light out of the west and southwest. Look for sunny skies with a few clouds moving into the state by the afternoon.

WARMER WEEKEND

Warmer weekend is in store for the Easter holiday. Highs climb close to 70 on Saturday. While it won’t be a complete wash out there will be several rain chances for the weekend. A few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm possible Saturday. A frontal boundary will stall out across the state. This will be the focal point of spotty showers and thunderstorms to form. Right now it looks like Easter Sunday morning will be dry. Highs continue to be above normal with readings into the lower 60s. A few showers are possible late in the day on Sunday.

Next week looks like we will see a good chance of rain. Monday and even Tuesday rain is still in the forecast. Highs climb close to 70 on Monday. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s on Tuesday.