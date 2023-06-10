Sunny Saturday, much-needed rain to close the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana really needs the rain, and it is finally on the way as we close out the weekend.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine will be in place. There will still be a hint of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere, but it will not be as bad as in previous days. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase throughout the night ahead of our next rain chance. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Much-needed rain is on the way. On/off showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible throughout the day after breakfast. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place for the southern half of Indiana. Most spots get between 0.25 to 1″ of rainfall. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our pattern turns a little bit more unsettled with multiple chances of rain. Monday will bring a break in the action before rain opportunities late Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures towards the end of the week get back into the mid-80s.