Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy day yesterday, we’ll see lots of sunshine for Sunday but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler.

TODAY: The cold front that brought us the clouds and a few scattered showers yesterday is now off to the east. We’re going to see lots of sunshine today, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. Highs will be around 42. It’s going to be a bit breezy this afternoon as well with winds out of the northwest gusting at times near 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and temperatures fall. We’ll see lows in the lower 20s so be sure to give the kids a heavy coat when they return to the bus stop Monday morning.

MONDAY: Clouds increase during the day on Monday and most of the state stays dry. However, there’s a chance for a few lake effect snow showers in the northern part of Indiana. Highs climb to 43.

TUESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday. It will be a beautiful day with highs a few degrees above normal, near 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds return on Wednesday with highs close to 50. Temperatures stay above normal through the end of the week. On Thursday, highs climb into the upper 50s. It looks like we’ll stay dry through the end of the workweek but rain chances return for the weekend.