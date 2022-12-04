Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday with several rain chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big chill in the air to start off your Sunday morning. We’ll see sunshine and a dry Sunday before several rain chances move into the state for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Temperatures start out in the lower 20s and even teens this morning. Bundle up if you’re heading out early today. We’ll see sunshine and dry conditions for the end of the weekend. It will be cool with temperatures just slightly below normal. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: This evening look for clouds to slowly increase across the state. We’ll still be dry but chilly. Lows fall into the low and middle 20s.

MONDAY: Look for lots of clouds to start off the workweek. It will be a cloudy and unsettled week with several rain chances. The first one will be late Monday night. Best chance of seeing showers will be late Monday. Look for highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Clouds stick around on Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s near 50. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower late in the day.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay in the low 50s for the middle of the week. An isolated rain chance is possible Wednesday with a better chance of rain heading this way for Thursday. Temperatures fall back into the 40s for the end of the week and into next weekend.