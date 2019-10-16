Sunshine and warmer temperatures return this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It will be cloudy, cool and breezy Wednesday evening.

Wednesday Night:

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday evening. It’s going to be breezy with winds out of the north and northwest. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s across much of central Indiana Wednesday night.

Thursday:

Look for lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 50s. Highs will stay a little below normal for this time of year but winds will be light and with the sunshine it should feel much better.

Friday:

We’ll see fantastic weather for the end of the week. Friday will be the best day of the week, with lots of sunshine and highs near normal. Friday night football games will be a bit chilly. Expect temperatures to drop into the 50s once the sun sets.

8-Day Forecast:

Temperatures will warm up this weekend. We’ll see highs climb into the upper 60s close to 70 through the weekend. There’s a chance for a spotty shower late Saturday night and a few spotty showers on Sunday afternoon. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for the middle part of next week.