Sunshine to return to end the workweek!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another gloomy day with breezy winds, we look to scale back some cloud cover to finish off the workweek.

Thursday night: Another very cold and bitter night is ahead with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will fall into the low to mid teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Friday: We will finally get to see some sunshine to close out what has been a mainly gloomy week. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Even with the sunshine, temperatures will not rebound as we will only top out in the low to mid 20s.

Weekend: More snow activity looks to move in Saturday afternoon and night. Snow accumulations will only amount to a light coating at most. Then, our next blast of arctic air will swing into the state by Sunday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits for Sunday.

8 Day Forecast: The harsh cold will continue through Monday before we attempt to rebound our high temperatures into the 20s. Along with warming up, more active weather is set to take place throughout much of the workweek. At this time, it is too early to pinpoint specifics on snow totals for the first system, which will be from Monday into Tuesday. The same thing goes for the second system, which looks to take place from Wednesday into Thursday. Things will change over time, so it is important now to download the Storm Track 8 weather app to get all of the latest weather information for your location.