Tracking late week snow with light accumulation potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s forecast played out perfectly to where we found ourselves warming into the 20s due to a breezy southwesterly wind. Active weather will quickly return for the remainder of the workweek with accumulating snow potential.

Wednesday night: Cloud cover will increase tonight ahead of our next weather system. Lows will not be nearly as cold as recent nights with numbers dipping into the upper teens to low 20s. A light breeze out of the south will factor in a wind chill closer to the single digits.

Thursday: As we get towards daybreak Thursday, some snow will develop. We’re not expecting very much (if any) accumulation from this morning round of snow.

A second, and more pronounced, round of snow will form Thursday night and blanket much of the state going into early Friday morning. Snow will be on the heavier side at times.

Highs will once again reach the 20s.

Friday: Snow will be ongoing to start our Friday, and roads will be slick. The second main round of snow will taper off going into the afternoon hours. However, there will be some lake effect snow that travels down into parts of central Indiana from the north going into Friday night.

Overall, one to three inches of snow is possible across central Indiana with higher totals possible in northern Indiana.

Due to this system, arctic air will tightened its grip again on us. Highs will only get into the teens with wind chill values below zero by Friday night. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 20-30 MPH.

8-Day Forecast: It will remain frigid through Saturday before we find ourselves warming back up. This warmup will be far more substantial and ultimately take us into the 40s by next Tuesday. However, rain chances will quickly ramp up for late Monday and Tuesday. Rain already looks likely for next Tuesday.