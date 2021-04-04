Weather Blog

Warm temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Warmer temperatures continue into the first part of next week.

TONIGHT: We’re in store for a quiet evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures stay into the lower 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll see a few more clouds later in the afternoon but overall Monday will be another fabulous day. Look for lots of sunshine and highs to climb into the low and middle 70s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest at 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will do the sky late Monday evening. It will be mild with lows in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Another great day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the middle 70s. Winds stay a bit breezy out of the southwest and may gust up to 15-20 mph at times.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances return for the middle part of the work week. A few showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Wednesday through Friday. They may linger into Saturday as well. Highs stay in the lower 70s for the middle of the week and then drop into the low to middle 60s for the end of the week.