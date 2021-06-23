Weather Blog

Warm Thursday, active pattern to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had partly to mainly cloudy skies across the northern two-thirds of the state for a majority of our Wednesday along with a few sprinkles. Despite the cloud cover, it was another refreshing day with a light breeze!

Wednesday night: Another comfortable night will be on tap for us with skies clearing out. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: We will bring back the summerlike air to our state for Thursday afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day ahead of our next chance for rain and storms. Showers look to develop near sunset Thursday with additional development in the nighttime hours.

Highs will rise into the mid 80s. Humidity values will rise up a little bit, but it will not be too muggy.

Friday: You will want to keep the rain gear handy as showers and storms will be likely for our Friday.

There is an outside chance for isolated strong to severe storms for the northern half of the state. The main threats at this time are isolated damaging winds and hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning will accompany any general thunderstorm.

Highs will manage to climb into the low to mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: We will continue the chances for heavy rainfall through this weekend. Flooding will become a growing concern with the repeated rounds of rain and storms over a stretch of several days. At this time, most of the state could see over three inches of rain by Wednesday morning with higher amounts possible for mainly the northwestern half of the state. Be sure to download the Storm Track 8 weather app for the latest weather information.

Rain chances will persist through the rest of the extended forecast as we close out June next Wednesday and enter July next Thursday. Highs will remain stagnant after Saturday as we look to hang around the 80° mark.