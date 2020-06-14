Warmer and dry for next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After a beautiful weekend, temperatures climb back above normal for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies continue this evening into the overnight hours. It will be cool and comfortable, with low temperatures dropping into the mid-to-lower 50s. A great night to open up your windows and enjoy the refreshing air.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. It will feel pleasant outside, as humidity levels will still be low.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will continue, with overnight temperatures a little bit warmer. Lows will reach the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast on Tuesday, allowing for more humid air to start filtering into the area. This will boast temperatures up into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

8DAY FORECAST: Heat and humidity is the story of the extended forecast. We could finally see our first 90-degree day of 2020 by late week. We are expecting clouds to increase into the weekend along with the muggy conditions. Scattered thunderstorms are possible over the weekend into early next week. Be sure to enjoy the mild conditions while they last early this week, as it will feel uncomfortable outside for much of the coming days.