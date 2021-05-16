Weather Blog

Warmer but several rain chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Several rain chances are heading this way for the new workweek after a cloudy end to the weekend.

TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies across the state to start the day. We’ll see a little sunshine this afternoon and many dry hours. There’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles early this morning. We’ll see lots of dry time today before rain arrives later tonight. Highs climb close to 70, which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Rain will develop late tonight and continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures should stay on the mild side with readings only falling into the middle and upper 50s.

MONDAY: The Monday morning commute will be a little wet. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible as a warm front lifts across the state. Expect rain to continue on and off throughout the day. Highs will top out around 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds stick around for Tuesday and we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures should slowly climb into the lower 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain chances will continue through the end of the workweek. Temperatures should slowly climb to above normal readings by the end of the workweek. Highs will reach the lower 80s, which is 5-10 degrees above seasonal normal.