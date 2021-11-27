Weather Blog

Warmer with a few sprinkles Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a warmer weekend but may see a few showers today.

TODAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy through much of the day. There’s a slight chance we may see a few scattered, light showers or sprinkles through the afternoon. Winds will be a bit gusty as well out of the south. Highs today will be around 45

TONIGHT: Expect a few early evening scattered showers. Otherwise, clouds begin to break up. Winds stay breezy as lows fall close to 30.

SUNDAY: We’ll be dry for the end of the weekend. Look for some sunshine but temperatures will be a little cooler than Saturday. Highs near 41.

MONDAY: The quiet weather continues for the first part of next week. Look for partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Much of next week will be quiet with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures bounce back and forth from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The next chance of rain won’t be until next weekend.