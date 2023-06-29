Weather Blog: Severe weather warning for Indiana

3:43 p.m.

Downtown Indianapolis is without power.

3:31 p.m.

Duke Energy reports more than 49,500 Indiana customers are without power, with 42,000 of those people in the Terre Haute area.

3:30 p.m.

Reports that power is down for half of Greencastle due to storms. Numerous trees down. Some barns have lost roofs, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis reports.

3:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Marion/Bartholomew/Boone/Brown/Hamilton/Hancock/Hendricks/Johnson/Madison/Morgan/Shelby counties until 4:15 PM.

3:28 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Boone/Carroll/Clinton/Hamilton/Howard/Tippecanoe/Tipton counties until 4:15 PM.

3:24 p.m.

3:20 p.m.

Duke Energy reports more than 42,500 Indiana customers are without power, with 21,000 of those people in the Terre Haute area.

3:12 p.m.

A focused area of a Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for parts of Montgomery/Boone/Hendricks/Putnam/Morgan/Owen counties until 3:45 PM EDT.

3:08 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Clay/Daviess/Greene/Knox/Lawrence/Martin/Monroe/Owen/Sullivan counties until 3:45 PM EDT.

3:05 p.m.

Amateur radio operators report a large tree fell on a house. Powerlines are also down at 8th and Indiana in Terre Haute, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis reports.

3:04 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Hendricks/Montgomery/Boone/Clay/Clinton/Monroe/Morgan/Owen/Parke/Putnam counties until 3:45 PM.

3:00 p.m.

Amateur radio operators report widespread damage to trees and powerlines in Terre Haute due to winds estimated at 70-80 mph, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis reports.

2:49 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Vigo counties until 3:15 PM EDT. This is a destructive storm with winds up to 80 MPH wind gusts. Rotation is also being observed.

2:47 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning now in effect for Fountain, Warren, Montgomery, and Tippecanoe counties until 3:30 PM EDT. Hazards include 60 MPH wind gusts and one inch hail.

2:36 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren until 3:15 PM. Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and 1-inch hail.

2:15 p.m.