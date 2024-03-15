Weekend weather split from mild to chilly, below normal to start next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a stormy Thursday, we flipped towards a much cooler Friday with cloud cover eroding throughout the day. We’ll look towards a more mild Saturday before we turn even colder with below normal temperatures ahead early next week.

Friday night: Mostly clear and dry tonight unlike last night. Lows will fall into the mid 30s.

Saturday: We’ll embark on a nice Saturday as winds turn breezy out of the southwest with lots of sunshine around. Wind gusts will be up to 25-35 MPH at times. Highs will get into the low 60s.

By Saturday night, a dry cold front will swipe through the state and lead way to even colder temperatures.

St. Patrick’s Day: The aforementioned cold front will cause winds to come out of the northwest and hold temperatures from reaching the 50s. Skies will turn partly cloudy with wind gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for a cold Monday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. There is also potential for a few rain/snow showers mainly north of Indy. Highs will quickly rebound through next week. The start to spring on Tuesday will feature a return to the 50s with dry conditions.