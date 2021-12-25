Weather Blog

Wet and warm Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is no white Christmas across Indiana. However, it’s going to warm with showers for the first part of the day.

TODAY: Temperatures start off in the 60s and will gradually fall into the middle 50s by the late afternoon. Showers continue for the first part of the day and eventually come to an end shortly after noon. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times with winds gusting near 25 mph. Winds gradually drop later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: The rain comes to an end and skies become partly cloudy through the overnight hours. It turns chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: We’ll start out with some sunshine on Sunday morning. Clouds begin to work back into the state ahead of the next storm system. It will still be mild with highs well above normal. Look for temperatures into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain chances ramp back up for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures stay fairly steady and only drop a few degrees into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Another mild day is on tap to end the final week of 2021. High temperatures climb into the lower 60s once again. There’s a good chance for some rain around much of the state. Look for highs near 62.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs continue to stay in the 50s for the middle of the week. Another couple rounds of rain return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures fall back into the low to middle 40s for the end of the week and into next week. Thursday and Friday look dry with rain chances returning on Saturday for the first day of 2022.