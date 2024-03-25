Wind advisory Monday evening through Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winds pick up today. A few peeks of sunshine for the first part of the day. Breezy but winds gust even higher later this afternoon with a wind advisory going into effect later today.

TODAY: A mild morning out there with temperatures starting into the 40s and 50s. We may see a little sunshine early in the day before clouds move back in later this afternoon. Much of the day will be dry with rain arriving later tonight. The main weather story will be the winds. Breezy conditions during much of the day with winds gusting near 30 mph. A wind advisory goes into effect around 6 p.m. and continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. Winds may gust during the wind advisory upwards of 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Highs today climb into the middle 60s.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the IU women’s basketball game in Bloomington hang on tight to the steering wheel along I69. A gusty night with lots of clouds. It stays mild with temperatures into the 60s. Rain holds off until the overnight hours. This is when we see rain moving into the state. Could be moderate to heavy at times. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Showers possible early around daybreak Tuesday. We get a big break before another line of showers and storms develop. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. A marginal risk which is a level 1 out of 5 is in place for the entire state tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow afternoon still climb into the low and middle 60s. Winds may continue to gust at 40 to 45 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY: We will see some sunshine on Wednesday and it stays dry. It won’t be as windy during the afternoon. Temperatures cool down a bit with highs staying into the upper 40s near 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Dry and sunny on Thursday and Friday. Thursday highs climb into the middle 50s. Highs reach back into the 60s for the Easter holiday weekend. Rain chances rain up Saturday and Sunday. While it won’t be a complete rain out there will be a chance for showers. Highs stay into the 60s for the holiday weekend.