Weather Blog

Winter storm warnings, watches cover nearly all of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a nice seasonable start to the new workweek. However, this nice weather will not last much longer as we are tracking an impactful winter system to arrive by midweek.

Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect for much Indiana. From the National Weather Service, here are the warnings and watches, by Indiana counties, and what’s expected:

Winter storm warnings

Cass and White: From 1 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. Expect at least 10 inches of snow and dangerous conditions for travel.

Allen, Huntington, Miami, Wabash and Whitley: From 5 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. Expect at least 10 inches of snow and dangerous conditions for travel.

Benton, Jasper, Lake, Porter and Newton: From 11 p.m. EST Tuesday to 7 p.m. EST Thursday. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow are possible through Wednesday with an additional 3 to 6 inches possible from Wednesday night through Thursday. Expect hazardous road conditions.

Winter storm watches

Carroll, Tippecanoe and Warren: Heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 8 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, from late Tuesday night through late Thursday night.

Boone, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Parke, Tipton and Vermillion: Heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 8 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, from Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.

Adams, Blackford, Grant, Jay and Wells: Heavy mixed precipitation and heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of around 0.1 inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Watch in effect from Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.

Wayne, Fayette, Franklin and Union: Heavy mixed precipitation with 4-6 inches of snow and from 0.2 inch to 0.4 inch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Indianapolis and Marion County plus Clay, Delaware, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Monroe, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Sullivan, Rush and Vigo: Heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 4 inches of snow and 0.1 inch of ice possible, from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Knox, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Martin and Monroe: Heavy mixed precipitation possible with more than 3 inches of sleet and snow, and from 0.1 inch to 0.25 inch of ice possible. from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick: Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations from a trace to 2 inches, and ice accumulations of 0.25 inch to 0.5 inch possible, from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

Jefferson, Crawford, Clark, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 1 inch and ice accumulations in excess of 0.25 inch possible, from Thursday through early Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern quarter of Indiana from early WED. until late THU. Winter Storm Watch is in effect from WED. until early FRI. morning for much of Indiana. There will likely be additional warnings issued over the next 24-36 hours.

Monday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Much warmer air is set to scoot in for our Tuesday as well above average temperatures take over the state. This will open the floodgates per say for an extended period of active weather with rain beginning to move in during the latter half of Tuesday. By the overnight hours into early Wednesday, rain looks to transition to snow as colder air starts entering the picture.

Highs are expected to push into the upper 40s to mid 50s with breezy winds accompanying this mild air.

Wednesday: Activity will continue to ramp up for our Wednesday with what will be the first of two waves of this system. Rain will switch over to a wintry mix and/or snow at times throughout the day. Light icing will be possible for areas along interstate 70.

Highs look to occur early in the day with a wide variety of temps from the upper 20s to the upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The second wave of this system will arrive going into our Thursday as we see more of the state make a transition to all snow. How fast we go from rain/wintry mix to all snow remains uncertain. It will become breezy as well with temperatures continuing to get much colder. By late Thursday, we look to work back in quiet conditions. Snow and ice totals remain uncertain for central Indiana. There is more confidence for longer durations of heavy snow in the northern third of the state.

Travel impacts are likely going to be moderate to extensive with power outages possible. With the very cold air in place going into the weekend, travel will remain difficult due to the snow and ice having practically nowhere to go.

Near seasonable air will then return by early next week.