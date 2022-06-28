Weather Stories

June 2022 will finish as one of the driest Junes on record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With only a few days left in the month of June, Indianapolis will likely go without rain through the end of the month on Thursday. Our rain total stands at 1.18″ in Indianapolis.

Right now, this would rank as the 8th driest June on record dating back to 1871. On average, Indianapolis receives close to 5″ of rain in the month of June.

It is also worth noting this would be the driest June since the 2012. During the record breaking month of June in 2012, Indianapolis only picked up 0.09″.

There is some relief in the extended forecast to start of July. We will have some chances at much needed rain heading into fourth of July weekend.