Late-summer cicadas in full swing for Indiana neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana residents are witnessing a yearly natural phenomenon as the late summer brings forth the emergence of cicadas.

These insects, known for their distinct buzzing chorus and vibrant presence, have captivated the attention of both young and old alike.

A cicada is shown in Indianapolis on May 28, 2021. (Randy Ollis/WISH Photo)

Native to Indiana, these annual insects emerge every year, creating a buzz of excitement among nature enthusiasts. Their arrival is marked by the deafening sound of their mating calls, filling the air with a symphony of chirping.

As the cicadas shed their nymph exoskeletons, they transform into their adult form, showcasing their characteristic black bodies, beady eyes, and transparent wings. Hundreds of these remarkable creatures can be seen clinging to trees, fences, and other surfaces this time of year.

Cicada. (Provided Photo)

Thankfully, the surge in these bugs lately is more so a part of the heat and humidity spiking and is not a part of one of the massive periodical swarms called broods. These broods come out only once every 13 or 17 years, and when they emerge the numbers erupt from hundreds to thousands of these insects per tree.

Indiana’s periodical broods

Indiana is known to have one main brood in the state and two broods on the southern outskirts of the state. The main brood in Indiana is Brood 10. Thankfully it already emerged in 2021, so it won’t be returning until 2038.

The southwestern part of the state is partially the territory of Brood 19 and Brood 13 is partially in the southeastern part of the state as well. These broods are set to return next summer. Then again in 2025, Brood 14 in the southeastern part of the state is set to emerge.

Cicada in Nea Artaki on August 16, 2020.(Photo by Wassilios Aswestopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

So, take a moment to appreciate the enchanting emergence of the cicadas and embrace the harmony they bring to the natural world.