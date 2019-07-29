Live blog: Afternoon storms hit Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms are currently hitting Indianapolis.

Here’s our live blog of issues.

4:34 p.m.: The Pike Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is without power.

ALERT: The Pike Branch is currently without power. — Indianapolis Public Library (@indylibrary) July 29, 2019

4:33 p.m.: Franklin Youth Football League has canceled all practices.

All Practices are Cancelled for Monday July 29th, 2019. — FYFL (@FYFL3) July 29, 2019

4:28 p.m.: Duke Energy is reporting more than 800 power outages. The outages are primarily in the Terre Haute, Martinsville and Bedford areas.

4:25 p.m.: The Indianapolis Fire Department is currently responding to several reports of downed power lines.

4:19 p.m.: The Wayne Township Fire Department says a large tree has fallen on a two-story home.

Firefighters are in the 1100 block of Delray Drive. WTFD says the residents and pets escaped the home but serious structural damage occurred.

News 8 has a crew on the way to this location.

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FWaynetwpfire%2Fstatus%2F1155932864124313600&data=02%7C01%7CKyle.Bloyd%40wishtv.com%7Cd2bc6de189bd4552c50108d714607c8a%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637000276944804144&sdata=eTMvMU02x5H1jhJZk2mAGRc%2BIbFn5xC2%2BTlOYWoWNAM%3D&reserved=0

PREVIOUS: Storms have left thousands of Indianapolis residents without power.

As of 4:10 p.m., IPL is reporting more than 3,800 outages.

A large portion of those are around the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

IPL says crews are responding.