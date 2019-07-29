Live blog: Afternoon storms hit Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms are currently hitting Indianapolis.
Here’s our live blog of issues.
4:34 p.m.: The Pike Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is without power.
4:33 p.m.: Franklin Youth Football League has canceled all practices.
4:28 p.m.: Duke Energy is reporting more than 800 power outages. The outages are primarily in the Terre Haute, Martinsville and Bedford areas.
4:25 p.m.: The Indianapolis Fire Department is currently responding to several reports of downed power lines.
4:19 p.m.: The Wayne Township Fire Department says a large tree has fallen on a two-story home.
Firefighters are in the 1100 block of Delray Drive. WTFD says the residents and pets escaped the home but serious structural damage occurred.
News 8 has a crew on the way to this location.
PREVIOUS: Storms have left thousands of Indianapolis residents without power.
As of 4:10 p.m., IPL is reporting more than 3,800 outages.
A large portion of those are around the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.
IPL says crews are responding.