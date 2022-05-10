Weather Stories

Near record highs possible across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm air has arrived across our area. In the coming days, it’s going to get even warmer in the state. We will have the chance to challenge some record highs in multiple places.

For Indianapolis, the next 3 days will be in the mid to upper 80s. With the current forecast, all 3 of these days will get within 3 degrees of the record high for each date. On Wednesday, we will have the best chance of breaking the record high of 89 degrees set in 1896.

Here are the forecast highs for other places in Indiana for Wednesday. Evansville will have one of the best opportunity to break their record for May 11 with the forecast high at 90 degrees and above the record. Terre Haute also looks like it will come very close to breaking their record too.