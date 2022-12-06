Weather Stories

Rare chance of December tropical development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Atlantic hurricane season ended a week ago, yet there is the chance of tropical development in the short term. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low-pressure system in the middle of the Atlantic ocean a 50% chance of development in the next five days. Conditions will be favorable for a sub-tropical or tropical storm to form before the system drifts over cooler water with no threat to land. The next name up on the list would be Owen if the storm were to form.

December tropical systems are a pretty rare occurrence. The last time there was a tropical system in December was in 2013. Back then, the storm was not named at the time. Instead, the December 2013 storm was identified in the post hurricane season analysis.