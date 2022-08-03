Weather Stories

Storm Track 8 blog: Severe storms move across northern Indiana

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Aug. 3, 2022, for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. (WISH Image)

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 9 p.m. EST Wednesday for several counties in northern Indiana as well as Illinois and Michigan.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma included these Indiana counties in the watch: Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, La Porte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben and White.

Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.

No watches had been issued from the weather service in Indianapolis by 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

4:43 p.m.

From the National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plymouth, Winamac and Argos, Indiana, until 5:30 p.m. EDT.

4:32 p.m.

From Storm Track 8: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 5:30 p.m. EDT for portions of Benton County. Movement is east at 20 mph. Main threat is 60 mph gusts.

3:56 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rensselaer IN, DeMotte IN and Hebron IN until 4:15 PM CDT

3:14 p.m.

From the weather service in Chicago: A broken line of severe thunderstorms continues to develop and move east. For now, eastern Illinois and northwest Indiana are under the gun for severe storms over the next hour. If ahead of this line, expect strong winds to 70 mph, small hail, and torrential rainfall.

3:02 p.m.

The latest from Storm Track 8’s team of meteorologists: We’re in the middle of a stifling Wednesday with heat advisories in place until 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday due to the heat. There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in place in northern Indiana until 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday as there is a threat for strong to severe storms north of Indianapolis.