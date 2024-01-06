Snow totals around central Indiana on Jan. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday marks our first measurable snowfall of the New Year for central Indiana. It has definitely been a quiet start to the winter season, but this snowfall is the beginning of a more active pattern in our area.

Morning steady snow is wrapping up west to east across the state. Here is a look at a few official snow reports coming in from viewers and the National Weather Service:

Based on INDOT cameras and some of these snow reports, it appears the north side of Indianapolis received slightly higher snow totals. Most spots have checked in with 1-2 inches, but a few isolated spots eclipsed that mark.

INDOT camera I-65 near Greenwood.

Another round of very light accumulation may be possible as we get into Saturday night into Sunday. There is a much stronger system on the horizon for Monday night into Wednesday. That storm system is very much up in the air on exact precipitation for our area.

Find out more about these snow chances by visiting our Weather Blog.

These totals will be updated as new reports are received.