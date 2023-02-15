Weather Stories

Starlink satellites visible over central Indiana later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may notice an odd string of lights in the night sky later this week. Although there have been strange things in the skies over the last few weeks in the U.S, this one has answers behind it. SpaceX recently launched 55 satellites as part of its Starlink program. The goal of Starlink is to deliver broadband internet from its satellite constellation.

The best viewing opportunities of the Starlink satellites will come on Friday and Saturday evenings. Both evenings the satellites will be visible for 5 minutes in the 7 o’clock hour. Times are approximate because the viewing times aren’t 100% accurate as the satellites climb into orbit.

During the day on Friday, we will be contending with the clouds. However, by the evening the clouds should decrease enough to the satellites. Saturday evening will have partly cloudy skies in the forecast.

These satellites are only visible as they head up into orbit. In fact, before clouds built-in on Valentine’s day there were already some sightings of the satellites to start off this week after they were launched this past weekend. The sun reflects off some of the panels which is the reason why we can see the strange lights. SpaceX plans to launch more satellites as part of this program in the coming years.