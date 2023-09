T-storms across mainly W IN are capable of producing up to 60 MPH winds and hail to the size of quarters this afternoon. Movement is NE at 23 MPH. Brief heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning are additional threats to keep in mind. #INwx #nwsind pic.twitter.com/Iu0n9uCHGK

— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) September 26, 2023