Watch for hot pavement with pets this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, central Indiana has had its warmest temperatures of 2023 so far.

While the summerlike heat is welcome for many, it is a good reminder to be mindful of pets on our first big warm-up of the year. Afternoon temperatures from Wednesday to Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Pavement temperatures will likely exceed 130 degrees on sunny to partly sunny afternoons.

Walking a dog on these hot afternoons could pose a risk to their paws. According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can show signs of heat stress through excess saliva, nausea and vomiting, limited movement, and uncontrolled panting.

Remember to keep pets hydrated on hot days, too.

As always, check the latest 8 Day Forecast forecast for central Indiana.