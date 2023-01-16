Weather Stories

Where and when to look for the “Green Comet” in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rare green comet may be visible in the night sky across central through the rest of January. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) or more commonly called “green comet” was identified last March when it entered inside Jupiter’s orbit. The comet will be closest to Earth on February 1/2, however, on its approach it will be the brightest in the sky.

In central Indiana, look towards the northeastern skyline close to the little dipper to try and find the comet. It is unlikely to be visible to the naked eye (won’t rule it out) and may require binoculars. The comet itself will have a slight green tint to it. Get away from city lights because they can often obscure any light from comets. Overall, comets are notoriously unpredictable so there are no guarantees when it comes to their brightness.

Clouds may be an issue in central Indiana over the next few nights, but hopefully some will catch a glimpse at the comet before the end of January.