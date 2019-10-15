We’re tracking showers, storms and gusty winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a damp and windy night as a cold front moves into the state.

Tuesday night: Keep the umbrella handy as spotty showers and isolated storms develop this evening. Prepare for windy, wet and cool conditions overnight as the cold front moves across the state.

Wednesday: A few showers will linger over the area before sunrise. Skies will become mostly cloudy with much cooler afternoon temperatures. Breezy throughout the day Wednesday with winds at 20 to 30 mph.

Thursday: Enjoy plenty of sunshine with cooler than normal temperatures Thursday afternoon.

8 Day forecast: A gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend. Friday will be the best weather day of the week as temperatures warm to the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Warmer Saturday and Sunday as temperatures return to the 70s. Showers will develop Saturday afternoon. Expect on and off showers throughout the day on Sunday.