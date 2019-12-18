Tracking return of single-digit temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coldest temperatures of the season will arrive overnight.

Tonight: Prepare for a very cold night as actual air temperatures fall to the teens.

Expect temperatures in the single digits with subzero wind chills; low will be 9 (windchill, -3).

Thursday: We will see a cold start to the day with subzero windchills expected for the morning commute. It will be mostly sunny, dry and breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm to the low 30s.

Friday: Clouds and temperatures will increase throughout the day. It will be partly cloudy and cool by afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. High 36.

8 Day forecast: The gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 40s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see an increase in clouds with warmer temperatures Sunday. Next week looks great; temperatures will remain mild and above average daily. The seasonal average for next week is set in the upper 30s.