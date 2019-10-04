Cool, dry Saturday ahead of Sunday showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant fall weather continues into the weekend.

Friday night: It will be a clear, dry and much cooler night as temperatures fall to the 40s.

Saturday: Grab a jacket and prepare for a chilly start to the day, then a mostly sunny and pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: Several rounds of showers will develop Sunday. Showers will diminish Sunday afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Expect another chilly morning Monday. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, making way for afternoon sunshine. It will partly sunny and cooler Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

8-Day forecast: The trend of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue for much of next week. Enjoy plenty of sunshine through midweek. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of our next chance for rain. A weak disturbance will bring rain to the forecast as we end the workweek. Much cooler air will sink into the state next weekend.