The Film Yap reviews "I Feel Pretty" and more

Movie reviews, galore! The Film Yap's Christopher Lloyd shares his take on what's playing in theaters:

I Feel Pretty

Amy Schumer stars in a variation on the classic body switcheroo comedy, believing that she’s suddenly become the most beautiful woman in the world. A few good laughs, but too much fat in the story."

You Were Never Really Here

Joaquin Phoenix stars as a killer who rescues young girls from the sex trade in this moody, haunting thriller from filmmaker Lynne Ramsay."

Lean on Pete

Charlie Plummer plays a teen looking to run away from his troubled home life with the help of an over-the-hill race horse. An affecting film that goes to places we don’t expect."

Super Troopers 2

We waited 17 years -- well, not me, but some people did -- for a sequel to the screwy comedy about incompetent highway patrol officers. This time, it’s a border fight with nefarious Canadians."

Traffik

Paula Patton and Omar Epps play an upscale black couple headed to the mountains for a vacation when they’re accosted by a racist biker gang."

The Post

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks play the publisher and editor of the Washington Post during the Pentagon Papers crisis. One of 2017’s best dramas. Buy It."

