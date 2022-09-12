As Seen on TV

IMPD: Shots fired at Pike library in Indianapolis

UPDATE: Police say Pike High School, which is just west of the library, was briefly locked down. They believe a disturbance likely led to the shooting and stressed the shooting did not happen on school property.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report of shots being actively fired at the Pike library has been confirmed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, shots were fired near 6600 Zionsville Road.

IMPD officers and Pike Township School Police quickly arrived and entered the public library immediately.

Officers did not locate a suspect inside and no injuries were reported.

Police say two people are detained on the scene as a persons of interest. Their role in the investigation has not been determined at this time.

According to IMPD, detectives do not believe this was a random act.

There is no immediate threat to the area, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Desiree Biggers at the IMPD northwest district at 317-327-6600 or email her at Desiree.Biggers@indy.gov.